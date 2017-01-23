CPD operations take over at former brewery

Everyone needs a place for their stuff and the Columbia Police Department is no exception.

Many of the agency's most important functions are now being handled near the State Fairgrounds and Williams-Brice Stadium. The new Bluff Road annex is located in a building that Gamecock fans know - it's the old Miller Beer distribution center across from the fairgrounds.

Columbia Police headquarters remains at Justice Square, but many of the items formerly crammed into the basement have now been moved to Bluff Road.

The effort to shift some CPD operations there dates back more than two years, the result of an extensive review undertaken by Chief Skip Holbrook after he became the police chief. The review found significant problems in the department's drug lab which Holbrook eventually shut down.

In January 2015, the city signed a lease for the Miller building - in part to re-establish the drug analysis lab, but also to provide more storage space for evidence and equipment and room for CSI, SVU functions and interrogations.

"One of the things that are probably most critical, we have an area now that we can take all our special operations equipment, all our emergency management equipment that used to be spread out throughout the city, oftentimes out in the elements and we have it under roof now," Holbrook said. "And centralized in one location. It makes us more efficient. We are able to take care of our equipment better."

Holbrook says overall cost to make the site suitable for CPD was a little more than $1.3 million.

As for the drug lab problem that helped launch the push for the annex, the chief says the department has hired a chemist and a marijuana analyst and that operation will be up and running soon.

Reopening the city police drug lab allows the agency to no longer have to depend on SLED or Richland County for that work.

