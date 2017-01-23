Scott Spurrier leaves South Carolina program

Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has denied a request seeking his removal as head of the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolina's ongoing academic case.More >>
USC now 8-8 in SECMore >>
Triathletes using Jack Warner Parkway pose one of the biggest hurdles to football fans coming campus for Alabama's Spring football game.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players were arrested on drug charges Thursday morning.More >>
The Tigers are two games back of SEC West leading Arkansas after winning two-out-of-three against Ole Miss at The Box.More >>
Myles Brennan isn't participating in spring football drills at LSU, but the Tigers freshman has been studying up on LSU's new offense, ready to hit the practice field in Baton Rouge this summer.More >>
The Ole Miss football team has been ranked No. 12 in the Amway Coaches Poll for the 2016 season, posted by USA Today.More >>
Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole had pick-sixes as White beat the Maroon 21-10 in the Mississippi State spring game.More >>
He's only played a few games in Columbia in a Fireflies uniform, but Tim Tebow is already making his mark in the minor leagues.More >>
It's time to celebrate! After several delays, the time has come to celebrate the University of South Carolina women's basketball national championship with a parade down Main Street in Columbia!More >>
