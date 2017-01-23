Scott Spurrier leaves South Carolina program

COLUMBIA, SC (TheBigSpur.com) -- Scott Spurrier's eighth year at South Carolina is his last. The final Spurrier on the staff has accepted a position at USF and is no longer an offensive analyst for the Gamecocks.

Spurrier came to South Carolina in 2006 as a walk-on wide receiver. He was hired as a full-time as a quality control coach under his dad in 2014 and was kept in a similar role, but just in a different title, by first-year head coach Will Muschamp.

In between his playing career and full-time role with the football staff, Spurrier was a graduate assistant at South Carolina.

Steve Spurrier, who resigned his position in October 2015, is an ambassador for the University of Florida. Steve Spurrier Jr. is now the offensive coordinator at Western Kentucky after spending the 2016 season as an offensive analyst at Oklahoma.

