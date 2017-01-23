Child found unconscious in Lugoff family pool

Lugoff Fire Chief Dennis Ray confirmed that a child was found unconscious in a family swimming pool Monday.

The child was taken to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

Ray said that a call to 911 was made to a home on Oakridge Drive in the Pepper Ridge subdivision around 3 p.m. A 3-year-old child wandered into an in-ground swimming pool located in the backyard of the family's home. The child was out of the parent's view for an unknown period of time.

Dispatch was told someone removed the child from the pool before EMS arrived and administered CPR.

The child was unconscious when first responders arrived at the home, and emergency personnel continued CPR. The child was in cardiac arrest when they were loaded into Kershaw County EMS.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said that at last check, the child is alive, but breathing with assistance. He's being transported to Palmetto Health Richland for further treatment.

Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.