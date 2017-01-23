Report: Nikki Haley could get full Senate vote on UN nod today

Just hours after she was overwhelmingly approved by a Senate committee, South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley could get a final vote on her nomination by as early as Tuesday afternoon.

Several reports indicate Haley, who received a 19-2 Senate Foreign Relations Committee vote in favor of her nomination moving forward, will get that full Senate vote.

NBC News, Washington Post, Politico, and the official Senate Press Gallery are all reporting Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) has said Haley's confirmation vote will happen on Tuesday. The Senate Press Gallery, meanwhile, says that vote will take place at 5:30 p.m.

Haley met with the committee on Jan. 17 and received high marks for her responses to questions by committee members.

Ranking committee member Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee said it was likely Haley would be "overwhelmingly confirmed" to the post.

Haley is expected to resign as South Carolina's governor as soon as she is confirmed by the Senate. Under the state constitution, her resignation would immediately make Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster the state's next governor.

Haley said goodbye to South Carolinians in her State of the State address earlier this month and called the governor's job "the greatest honor of my life."

