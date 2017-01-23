McMaster becomes 117th governor of South Carolina

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster became the 117th governor of South Carolina after Gov. Nikki Haley resigned following her confirmation as the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations.

McMaster enters the Governor's Mansion after many say he played the game of politics perfectly.

South Carolina's new governor has never masked his ambitions to take the state's highest office. The 69-year-old once sought the state's highest office in 2010, but was dispatched by Haley in the Republican Primary.

Despite the loss, McMaster backed Haley throughout the remainder of the primary and into the fall campaign where she defeated Vincent Sheheen.

McMaster stayed close to Haley during her first term, even becoming part of her committee looking to reform the state's ethics laws.

In 2014, McMaster successfully ran for lieutenant governor over Rep. Bakari Sellers. While the lieutenant governor's role in state government is largely ceremonial, McMaster used his role to endorse President Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican Presidential Primary.

McMaster was one of the first mainstream Republicans to get behind Trump's ultimately successful campaign for the presidency.

That endorsement may have been the key to McMaster finally becoming governor. Haley was tapped by Trump to be his UN ambassador, thus freeing up the governor's seat for McMaster.

With the seat now ultimately his, McMaster will now finish Haley's term until 2018 where he will be free to run as an incumbent.

