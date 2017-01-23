'State of Crisis': Support grows for fix to crumbling state roads

South Carolina's roads are in a "state of crisis," according to the State Department of Transportation. (Source: WIS)

The Department of Transportation says South Carolina roads are crumbling in a "state of crisis," and that a funding gap keeps the department from making necessary repairs.

In the SC Alliance to Fix Our Roads' annual meeting on Monday, transportation staff and lawmakers discussed solutions. Most seemed to agree it's time for more gas tax and road user fees, to pay for road repairs.

Bills in the Senate and House propose just that. Sponsors of each, Sen. Sean Bennett (R-Dorchester) and State Rep. Gary Simrill (R-York), sat on the panel.

The audience ranged from constituents and taxpayers to business leaders.

"It’s pretty much, I plan my whole life around the road congestion," Columbia resident Roger Zbytovsky said in support of a gas tax hike to fund road repairs. “We’re tired of this, ‘Man, we can’t do it right now. We need to do it later. Maybe, you know, we’ll figure it out later.’ No. We need to do it now," he said.

"Roads wear out our equipment. The congestion causes delays, and for trucking, time is money," SC Trucking Association President Rick Todd said.

"Every truck that comes through South Carolina pays a percentage of the fuel tax and the registration fee. There’s a provision in the legislation both in the House and in the Senate bills that would extend the property tax to those interstate trucks, too," he said.

Lawmakers, like Sen. Ross Turner (R-Greenville), believe there could be some push-back on the bills from anti-tax constituents in the Upstate. This could create a chance for the legislation stalling in the Senate.

But Simrill defended his idea for an incremental gas tax increase of two cents each year for five years.

"The key is a user fee, paying for what you use," Simrill said. "A lot of those same folks support a fair tax. The fair tax is a consumption tax. So, what we’re looking at with this particular bill -- number one it saves lives, number two it saves repairs on your car."

The state Department of Transportation says they operate under a funding gap of about $1.1 billion. There are several projects to fix roads on their wish list, but the priority is a project to make rural roads safer by enhancing highways shoulders and doing things to lessen the chance drivers run off the side of the road. That project has a $50 million price tag that's not yet funded.

"It’s still a need," DOT Secretary Christy Hall said. "So, any new revenue that’s allocated to the agency whether it’s at the federal level or the state level, that would be my recommended top priority and top use of those dollars is to start and initiate that program."

SCDOT named several projects on the wish list they say their state budget now just doesn’t fund, like widening Interstate 95 from the state line in Georgia up to North Carolina.

The idea is to widen the interstate from four to six lanes for about 190 miles, including making improvements to interchanges and bridges. But that’s a project they estimate could take $3.5 to $4 billion to fund.

