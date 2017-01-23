Close to two dozen homes damaged in Saturday tornado

Monday was spent cleaning up in Barnwell County after a tornado swept through Saturday.

The National Weather Service confirmed two storms in the area late Saturday afternoon. The EF-2 tornado swept through Barnwell State Park, taking down trees and damaging homes nearby. NWS confirmed a smaller EF-1 tornado in nearby Orangeburg County.

RELATED: See photos of damage in the lower Midlands.

The Barnwell County Emergency Management Division toured a dozen damaged homes around lunch Monday, but estimate around two dozen are in need of repair post-storm. Several nearby farms also suffered damage.

Along Highway 3, neighbors are calling an elderly woman lucky to be alive after her trailer was picked up from its foundation and flipped on its side. EMS managed to help her escape by cutting a hole in her roof.

Now, a nephew says she's staying with family after being released from the hospital, escaping with just a broken arm, a concussion, and some bruises. Her dog was also found safe and sound near the road just hours after the storm passed through.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.