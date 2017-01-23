Donald Trump's potential action on immigration worries some 'dreamers'

The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Two lanes on I-126 are blocked near Elmwood Avenue in Columbia due to a fallen tree in the roadway.More >>
Two lanes on I-126 are blocked near Elmwood Avenue in Columbia due to a fallen tree in the roadway.More >>
Senators will soon discuss the bill to raise South Carolina's gas tax for a fifth day.More >>
Senators will soon discuss the bill to raise South Carolina's gas tax for a fifth day.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Sumter County deputies say they've recaptured a suspect after he jumped out of a police car following his arrest.More >>
Sumter County deputies say they've recaptured a suspect after he jumped out of a police car following his arrest.More >>
The Newberry County Sherriff’s Office has located missing 78-year-old Richard Phillips.More >>
The Newberry County Sherriff’s Office has located missing 78-year-old Richard Phillips.More >>
A Cassatt man faces charges after Kershaw County deputies say he attacked his friend with a shovel.More >>
A Cassatt man faces charges after Kershaw County deputies say he attacked his friend with a shovel.More >>
One of the most recent meetings at Lexington-Richland District 5 headquarters was filled with a little extra excitement because of a special surprise.More >>
One of the most recent meetings at Lexington-Richland District 5 headquarters was filled with a little extra excitement because of a special surprise.More >>