Donald Trump's potential action on immigration worries some 'dreamers'

There are new signs from his administration that President Donald Trump may hold off on immediate action to end his predecessor’s order protecting children of undocumented immigrants.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus indicated Sunday the President has no immediate plan to roll back Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA. The program, created by President Barack Obama, gave more than 700,000 young immigrants legal status and the ability to obtain work permits.

Trump advisers suggested DACA might be targeted in an initial wave of executive orders soon after he took office.

While the White House has so far not specified what action Trump might take or when that might happen, those who work with South Carolina’s immigrant community say many of the so-called "dreamers” are deeply concerned about being forced to leave the country.

Those protected under the policy are known as "Dreamers" because they match similar criteria outlined in the DREAM Act that was first proposed in 2001 but not passed. Republicans opposed Obama's order, calling it "executive amnesty."

Julie Smithwick, executive director of PASOs, an organization that provides education, childhood, parenting guidance and healthcare services to Latino and other families, says that concern has gotten worse in the past several days.

"In the days following the election we had a lot of families really concerned about whether they should even send their children to school because of what may happen to them or what may happen to their families,” Smithwick said. "There’s a lot of fear around not knowing what might happen and what the intentions of the new president are right now."

Smithwick is hoping legislation co-sponsored by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham can gain traction.

Graham’s Bridge Act proposal would allow young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children to retain work permits and reprieves from deportation for an additional three years.

