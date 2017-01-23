Sheriff: Armed documented gang member leads deputies on chase in stolen car

The Kershaw County Sheriff says a documented gang member led deputies on a chase in a stolen car this weekend.

Sheriff James Matthews says Jacquel Dimitri Sumter, 23, of Columbia, also was armed at the time of his arrest.

Matthews says a deputy patrolling Interstate 20 noticed a vehicle being driven faster than 100 miles per hour at about 9:20 p.m. Saturday. The deputy learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Richland County and followed it. Matthews says as the driver, later identified as Sumter, headed toward Columbia, he drove faster -- with speeds reaching as high as 120 miles per hour.

As the pursuit entered a portion of Interstate 20 that expands to six lanes, Matthews says Sumter and three other men jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away. Sumter was arrested a short time later but deputies failed to locate the other men.

While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found a loaded pistol with a scratched-out serial number and several other items that were believed to have been stolen. Deputies say they found a revolver that one of the the other men dropped on I-20 when he ran off.

Investigators have not yet released the name of the other men involved in this case.

Sumter was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, driving under suspension, speeding, reckless driving and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Kershaw County Detention Center where he's being held on more than $51,000 bond.

Matthews says he has previous arrest for guns, drugs, assault and battery, trespassing, attempted murder and participating in a riot by prisoners. Matthews says Sumter is a documented gang member.

