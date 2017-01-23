Gov. Nikki Haley confirmed by Senate as next UN ambassador

Gov. Nikki Haley cruised to confirmation to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley was overwhelmingly confirmed as the next United States ambassador to the United Nations in a Senate vote.

In a final tally, Haley received a 96-4 vote to confirm her as the 29th US ambassador, taking over for Ambassador Samantha Power -- an Obama administration appointee.

Haley's confirmation leaves a vacancy at the State House with Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster expected to fill it immediately after Haley resigns from the Governor's Office after six years as the head of the Palmetto State.

The two-term governor's confirmation hearing on January 17 went smoothly, according to Senate Foreign Relations Chairman and Sen. Bob Corker.

"I think you've impressed everybody in the individual meetings you've had," Corker said. "I'm certain you're going to be confirmed overwhelmingly."

Haley herself discussed her lack of international diplomacy experience head-on during the hearing, saying that her experience as chief executive of South Carolina has given her the opportunity to build bridges not only across the aisle but across the international divide as well.

"International diplomacy is a new area for me. There is much I am learning about the intricacies of the UN and its associated agencies. I don't claim that I know everything or that leadership at the UN is the same as leading South Carolina. But diplomacy itself is not new to me. And in fact, I would suggest there is nothing more important to a governor's success than her ability to unite those with different backgrounds, viewpoints, and objectives behind a common purpose. For six years, that has been my work," Haley said.

Haley was tapped by President Donald Trump despite the pair's relationship during the South Carolina Republican Primary and through Election Day.

No word on when Haley is expected to resign.

