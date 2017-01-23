Businesses evacuated as officials investigated chemical reaction inside truck

The Lexington Police Department and the Lexington Fire Department responded to what they're calling a chemical reaction off Highway 378 Monday morning.

Officers and firefighters responded to the scene on Highway 378 and Ginny Lane just before 8:30 a.m. Monday. Police officials say a panel truck was leaking some type of chemical in the area.

The roadways are open, but businesses in the area were evacuated as a precaution. The evacuation was brief and people have been allowed back into the area.

Lexington County Public Information Officer Harrison Cahill says a chemical reaction occurred inside a panel truck.

"We exhausted the truck to, in a sense, let that chemical breathe and cool down," he said. "The hazard has been mitigated at this point...there is no threat to the public and there never was any threat to the public.

