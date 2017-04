Traffic is back to normal after several crashes on Interstate 26 in Lexington County Monday morning.

One crash was in the eastbound lanes at exit 113, near Airport Boulevard, SC 302.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation reports a second crash was on eastbound 26 near the 111 mile marker which is the U.S. 1 entrance.

Several vehicles were involved.

All lanes are now open.

