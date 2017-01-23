Shot fired during armed robbery, deputies search for gunman

Richland County deputies are investigating a reported armed robbery at the Dollar General Store on Two Notch Road in which a gun was fired.

It was reported around 7:30 Sunday night at the store near Bella Vista Drive. Deputies say three men entered the store. One of the men showed a handgun and demanded money.

A shot was fired but nobody was injured.

The three took off with the cash, but no descriptions of the men were given.

If you have any information that can lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.