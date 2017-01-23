Shot fired during armed robbery, deputies search for gunman

South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
The popular clothing line LuLaRoe, sold by more than 80,000 independent fashion retailers, is opening a distribution center in the former Bose plant in Blythewood.More >>
The popular clothing line LuLaRoe, sold by more than 80,000 independent fashion retailers, is opening a distribution center in the former Bose plant in Blythewood.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Senators will soon discuss the bill to raise South Carolina's gas tax for a fifth day.More >>
Senators will soon discuss the bill to raise South Carolina's gas tax for a fifth day.More >>
The Third Circuit Solicitor's Office will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a decision on a use of force case that family members say saw an unarmed man shot 19 times.More >>
The Third Circuit Solicitor's Office will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce a decision on a use of force case that family members say saw an unarmed man shot 19 times.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
A woman has been charged with attempted murder and other charges after sheriff's deputies say she stole a Richland County Sheriff's Department patrol car and attempted to run over a woman.More >>
A woman has been charged with attempted murder and other charges after sheriff's deputies say she stole a Richland County Sheriff's Department patrol car and attempted to run over a woman.More >>
A Richland County man already in custody for indecent exposure has been arrested for a second time this month after a reported crime outside of a popular gym.More >>
A Richland County man already in custody for indecent exposure has been arrested for a second time this month after a reported crime outside of a popular gym.More >>
Officials have opened Blossom Street back up after a large tree fell on a woman's car.More >>
Officials have opened Blossom Street back up after a large tree fell on a woman's car.More >>