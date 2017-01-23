Few showers, windy and cooler

The center of the system that brought the severe weather to the Southeast is now north of us Monday, however, close enough for us to receive periods of showers and windy conditions.

A Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 7 p.m. as wrap-around moisture filters into the area. The system is very cold in the upper part of its core so don’t be surprised if we see periods of ice form, often called “graupel." It looks and sounds like hail when it falls from the sky.



Sunny and mild conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday before we turn cooler late in the week.



Today: Mostly cloudy, windy, Lake Wind Advisory in effect until 7PM with a 40% chance of showers, cooler, highs upper 50s



Tonight: Clear, lows lower 40s



Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs lower 60s

