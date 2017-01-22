Educators, parents rally for better funding in Sumter School District

For hours on Saturday educators and parents in Sumter County protested in downtown Sumter in an effort to get better funding for the school district. (Source: WISTV)

For hours on Saturday educators and parents in Sumter County protested in downtown Sumter in an effort to draw attention to what they say is a big problem.

The protesters gathered at the county courthouse for better funding for the public schools in their district.

The protest came on the heels of the Sumter School District's 6.2-million-dollar deficit. School officials said they expect spending cuts to follow, but teachers said that it all starts with better funding.

"A lot of us feel like the budget cuts wouldn't be taking place if we were funded to begin with,” Danielle Alexander, a teacher at Lakewood High School, said.

Alexanders said she loves her students and knowing that she is making a difference, however, she and other teachers say the lack of funding is taking a toll on education in the district.

According to the South Carolina Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office, the Sumter School District is below state average when it comes to funding per student. In fact, some rural school districts with less students receive more money.

The educators said that they haven't brought the issue to the county council just yet but they expect to keep the discussion going in the hopes for change.

