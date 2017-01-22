Ridge View High School student, 17, killed in accidental shooting

Richland School District Two officials confirmed Monday that a teen accidentally shot and killed over the weekend attended one of the district's schools.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Jalin Palmer, 17, of Columbia.

Palmer, Richland Two officials said, was a student at Ridge View High School. Dr. Brenda Mack, the principal at Ridge View, released a statement saying counselors have been dispatched to campus to help students with the grieving process.

"On behalf of all of the students, teachers, and staff at Ridge View, I extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathy to Jalin’s family. He will be missed by his friends and teachers and will always be part of the Blazer Family," Mack said.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Nicholas Butler, 20, faces a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies responded to a home on the 200 block of Cherrywood Drive just after midnight Sunday morning and found Palmer with a single gunshot wound to his upper body.

Deputies initially took two people into custody who were in the home at the time of the shooting, however, only Butler has been charged at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting was accidental.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.