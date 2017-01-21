Trump supporters in the Midlands enjoy Inauguration Day

The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
A U.S. guided-missile submarine arrived in South Korea on Tuesday and envoys from the U.S., Japan and South Korea met in Tokyo, as North Korea marked the anniversary of the founding of its military.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly says he's sad and surprised that he's off TV but is confident the truth will come out about his exit.More >>
Coaches from the University of South Carolina are hitting the road this spring.More >>
In Lower Richland's Alexander Pointe subdivision, which isn’t far from Lower Richland High School, neighbors like Sofonias Phillips and Darrell Betterson are tired of a typical trouble that takes place time and time again.More >>
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Midlands through 8 p.m. Monday. and the Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.More >>
