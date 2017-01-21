Trump supporters in the Midlands enjoy Inauguration Day

The moment Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President holds a special place in South Carolina Trump campaign volunteer Mary Allison Pettigrew's heart.

The campaign volunteer likes to think the numerous phone calls she dedicated to President Donald Trump's campaign played at least a small part in his victory, leading up to Friday's inauguration.

"Surprisingly, I found Donald Trump to be just an ordinary [fellow]," Pettigrew said. "This was totally spontaneous, and we were asked if we wanted to take a picture with Mr. Trump."

Pettigrew met the President in 2015 before she began campaigning for him.

"I just remember the chaotic moment and how I worked to get this picture," Pettigrew said.

She made nearly 1,500 phone calls before the general election, to swing states North Carolina and Florida, using Trump Talks - spreading her passionate political views.

"And especially now that he won, I hope I made a little difference," Pettigrew said.

She calls this inauguration an historic event. So does South Carolinian Ed McMullen, who is a part of the President's staff.

"Being on the platform just feet away from the President taking the oath and seeing the transition of power from President Obama to President Trump was truly a historic and amazing thing, especially after spending two years working with President Trump getting know him and knowing the kind of president he will be," McMullen said.

Protests in Washington against Trump's presidency continued after that ceremony as he went on to sign executive orders.

