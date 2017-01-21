One recovering after stabbing at Columbia bar

The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.More >>
Standard toxicology tests were performed and the results are pending; however, authorities said no illegal narcotics were found in Moran's home.More >>
Two children are recovering and a Dothan man is facing charges of child abuse after police say he locked them inside a waste container area.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Lexington County homeowners said they are tired of not having their trash picked up.More >>
U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
Attorneys are on their way to wrapping up the fine details ahead of former North Charleston officer Michael Slager's federal trial.More >>
As Georgia governor, Sonny Perdue visited Cuba, China and South America as part of several trade missions aimed at growing exports for Peach State farmers. He was governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.More >>
A flash flood watch is in effect for the Midlands through 8 p.m. Monday. and the Midlands are under a marginal risk for severe weather Monday.More >>
One person has been identified by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources as the operators of a boat that crashed into another boat on Lake Murray on Saturday.More >>
Two Sumter County schools could close at the end of this school year following a vote of the Sumter School Board financial committee.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Deputies are working to identify a man who robbed a bank on Garners Ferry Road Monday.More >>
Two men are charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct after Columbia Police Department investigators say they held a 17-year-old against her will and sexually assaulted her.More >>
