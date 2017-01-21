One recovering after stabbing at Columbia bar

One person is recovering after being stabbed at a Columbia business early Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call at the My Place Bar and Grill on Claudia Drive at about 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

A security officer at the establishment was stabbed multiple times, according to deputies, during a fight that broke out. The security officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said one person has been detained in connection to the stabbing, however, no charges have been filed yet.

