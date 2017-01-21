Thousands of women rally at SC State House against Trump

Thousands of women, men, and their families were at South Carolina's State House to protest President Donald Trump and what they say are attacks on the rights of women on Saturday.

The Stand Up Rally in Columbia was in solidarity with Saturday's Women's March on Washington. A similar event was also planned in Charleston.

Fired up, ready to go. Women's March in Columbia Sc. Power to all People in the struggle for solidarity. — Wanda Wms-Bailey (@WandaWmsBailey) January 21, 2017

"We need to stand as women and to support everybody. We need to make sure that the people in Washington and the State House here understand that we are in the majority, and those rights, once they're given, cannot be taken away," expressed Kathy Smith.

Women filled the State House steps with signs like "Make America Think Again" and "You Can't Comb Over Sexism." They chanted "Black Lives Matter" and "Health Care For All" before walking around the capitol grounds.

"It shows South Carolina and it shows the country that people in South Carolina aren't happy with the way things are going right now. Change needs to be made, and the people's voices need to be heard," Dee Curlee said.

1000s at Women's March Columbia, SC pic.twitter.com/bfyGKQSQsB — anghop (@amhop64) January 21, 2017

Following the march at the State House, the crowd relocated to the Music Farm in downtown Columbia.

The marches and rallies across the country have been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and groups who support government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.

"This is a crucial time in the history of our country," Hoyt Wheeler explained. "Really trying to take advantage of the reaction that we have to the inauguration for a man that should not be our president."

