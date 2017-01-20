Midlands sheriff, other officers "hopeful" about Trump presidency

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
South Korea and its allies are bracing for the possibility that North Korea may carry out its sixth nuclear test or its maiden test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile around the founding anniversary of its military on Tuesday.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands through Monday evening.More >>
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Midlands through Monday evening.More >>
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will be in federal court Monday.More >>
Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager will be in federal court Monday.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu told the Associated Press that the city will begin taking down Confederate statues, beginning Monday.More >>
Columbia Police need your help with information in an armed robbery reported in the 2900 block of Two Notch Road Sunday night.More >>
Columbia Police need your help with information in an armed robbery reported in the 2900 block of Two Notch Road Sunday night.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>