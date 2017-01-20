Midlands sheriff, other officers "hopeful" about Trump presidency

Some Midlands law enforcement officers say they're hopeful about a Trump presidency.

In fact, the president of the South Carolina Sheriff's Association believes the Obama Administration seemed to "vilify" the men and women who wear the badge.

During the campaign, Donald Trump often said that he'll be a friend to law enforcement. On Friday, the issue of "Standing Up For Our Law Enforcement Community" was added to the White House website. That new section of the website says the 45th president will work to reduce violent crime and he'll honor law enforcement.

The website says, in-part, "The dangerous anti-police atmosphere in America is wrong. The Trump Administration will end it."

Some Midlands law enforcement officers told WIS they have seemed to notice that atmosphere over the past few years. And some of them said they're hopeful now that Trump's in office.

"There's a general perception that when a law enforcement officer in an area did bad then all law enforcement officers were condemned. There was a broad paint brush used,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster. “I think law enforcement over the past couple years has really been down-trodden, demoralized. It's getting very difficult to find people to go into the business. They're not saying, you know, if somebody does wrong let them go. That's not the case. The majority of law enforcement – the vast majority of law enforcement – say take that person and punish that person, but don't punish all of us out there that's risking our lives and doing our job."

Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, who's the state Sheriff's Association President said, in-part, "Law enforcement leaders around the country have pleaded for greater training and more resources. We hope this administration will hear our requests and assist us in our efforts to serve and protect with greater integrity and efficiency."

Sheriff Hunt wrote that he can definitely feel it on a local level when the president is critical of law enforcement.

