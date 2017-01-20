Coroner identifies victim in Camelot Street shooting - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in Camelot Street shooting

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Richland County Coroner identified the victim in a deadly shooting that occurred Friday night. 

The victim was identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Johnson of Columbia. 

Deputies responded to 6500 block of Camelot Street Friday night after receiving a call about a shooting in the area around 9 p.m. When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene, they found Johnson with a fatal gunshot wound.

There have not been any arrests in connection to the shooting yet, however, deputies continue to investigate possible suspects and follow leads. 

The shooting was also a subject on the A&E show "Live PD," which follows a number of law enforcement agencies on calls. 

