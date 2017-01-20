2 burglary suspects arrested in Orangeburg Co.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
The vice president met with American Samoan officials and troops on his way to Hawaii at the end of a tour of the Asia Pacific region.More >>
President Donald Trump is heading into one of the most challenging weeks of his presidency, juggling a renewed push on health care and a looming budget deadline.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
Flash flooding reported in parts of Downtown Columbia.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
A community is mourning two men who were killed in a boat crash Friday night on Lake Murray.More >>
The ninth inning rally just fell short for the Fireflies on Sunday afternoon. Columbia scored two runs in the final frame, but lost 4-2 at Spirit Communications Park.More >>
A cold front moves into the state on Sunday. This will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms with a few strong too severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail.More >>
