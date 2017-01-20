2 burglary suspects arrested in Orangeburg Co.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office said they arrested two burglary suspects Friday afternoon, and a resident helped detain one of the suspects.

OCSO Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said Raekwon Maple, 20, of Cordova, and also Antonio Summers, 20, of Orangeburg, were charged with one count each of second-degree burglary and possession of stolen goods.

Ravenell said that around 1 p.m. a concerned citizen called saying two males had just fled from a Slaughter Drive residence they watched the suspects breaking into.

OCSO deputies were on their way to the residential area, the burglars were observed by the motorist to flee the home when the home alarm system went off. K9 units were put on the ground and began tracking the subjects, who had fled on foot. Summers was taken into custody first by tracking K9s.

As the Orangeburg man was being secured, a concerned citizen called law enforcement saying he had the second subject held at gunpoint after spotting him hiding in a field.

One of the suspects had an expensive watch, which was reported stolen in another burglary that happened earlier this week, in his possession.

A Forest Drive homeowner called her boyfriend after returning home and discovering a door had been broken. As her boyfriend arrived home, the couple heard a noise inside the residence before a suspect fled out of the front door.

The boyfriend, who has a concealed weapons permit, told law enforcement he fired two rounds at the fleeing suspects before they made good their escape. That couple reported watches, jewelry, cash, and a substantial amount of change stolen.

Maple was out on bond for multiple charges prior to Friday's break in. The two men could be facing more charges as the ongoing investigation continues, Ravenell said.

"This was perfect cooperation between law enforcement and the concerned community," Ravenell said. "When the entire community is against you, you don't stand a chance at criminal activity."

OSCO says the Department of Natural Resources helped in the hour-long search for the suspects.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.