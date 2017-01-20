OCSO asks for possible victims of child porn suspect to help investigation

SPRINGFIELD, SC (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is asking for victims of a man who was arrested on child pornography charges to come forward as a part of their investigation.

OCSO Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in investigators are seeking any potential underage victims who may have been assaulted or photographed by 60-year-old John Chavis.

“Our investigation has led us to believe there may be more victims in this simply indescribable case,” the sheriff said. “We’re out here today executing our search warrants and have found more materials connected with child pornography.”

Chavis was denied bond Thursday after he was charged this week with one count each of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

A relative notified the OCSO after discovering at Chavis's Springfield home a number of nude photographs of at least three toddler children known to Chavis between 2000 and 2003. Investigators located a locked room where photos of nude children were hung on the walls, in addition to children's underwear and toys.

After leaving the home Friday, Ravenell said the ongoing investigation had turned up more materials, including thousands of photos and more children’s undergarments.

“This is just disgusting and appalling,” Ravenell said. “This is just sick right here.”

If anyone has any information on the case or if there are more victims, they can relay that information or step forward discreetly by making arrangements with the investigators and victim’s advocates.

You can call OCSO is (803)-534-3550 or informants can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

