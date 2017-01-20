Columbia 5th graders talk presidential politics

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) – What kinds of answers do you get when you ask 5th graders about presidential politics?

Here’s a summary: golden toilets in the White House, pets flying on magic carpets and celebrity chefs in the kitchen.

WIS sat down with a group of Satchel Ford Elementary School 5th graders and asked them what they thought about the office of the president. Listen to some of their answers, above.

