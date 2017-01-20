Sheriff: Woman arrested after throwing 2-month-old into woods

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says a woman was arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill her 2-month-old child and threw the child in a wooded area.

Zapporah Sutton, 24, was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person. She has since been denied bond.

The incident happened Thursday when OCSO officers arrived at Sutton's home on Redberry Drive. Family members called 911 saying Sutton threw a child into a nearby wooded area.

Members of the OCSO Special Operations unit arrived and found the baby scratched and "covered in sticks and leaves," according to the incident report.

“This individual was still struggling with my officers, trying to get at her children even after throwing her two-month-old daughter into a wooded area,” Ravenell said.

Sutton told officers that she would kill the child if she wasn't immediately taken from the location. Even after she was detained, Sutton tried to free herself and continued to make threats about killing the child.

The Department of Social Services was notified while the infant was placed with a family member until a placement hearing can be held.

