Sheriff: 'Graffiti bandit' arrested, spray-painted 40+ buildings

The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced the arrest of a man accused of tagging more than 40 buildings in Columbia.

Sheriff Leon Lott says that Jonathan Brown, 28, was charged with six counts of vandalism and malicious injury to property following his arrest by the Midlands Gang Task Force on Thursday. He's currently at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Lott said that Brown is responsible for spray-painting more than 40 commercial buildings, including signs, electrical boxes, and private apartment buildings, in and around River Road, Bush River Road, St. Andrews Road, and Kay Street.

The RCSD's Gang Task Force has been working to remove the graffiti immediately, and have removed the tagging from 43 structures across Richland County.

RCSD encourages residents to report activity related to this type of crime if you see it.

