Parent describes fear of bullying, hopes for help from First Lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump has said that one of her key issues she hopes in tackling as a First Lady would be bullying.

Last year South Carolina ranked 9th in the U.S. as one of the worst states when it comes to children being bullied and how it's handled in the school systems.

Shea Harley is a single father raising two children in the Richland One School District

“It started off kind of rough, but now it’s kind of balancing everything and not really thinking about it," Harley said.

One thing he does think about when he sends them off to school in the morning is that they could become a victim of bullying.

“With them being autistic, they don’t know how to handle some of the social cues that they deal with,” Harley said.

Like many parents, he has a lot of questions.

“How do you handle bullying? What’s being done now? What things need to be set in place to handle bullying?” Harley asked.

Harley admits he might not have all of the answers and gives credit to the school district for all that they do.

“It’s kind of hard to gather all of the facts," Harley said. "One kid might be telling the truth or lie. There’s no conclusion like something happened before the holiday and I still didn’t get a complete answer about what happened, it just kind of went away.”

Statistics show nearly 400 students have committed suicide in the last five years -- an 18 percent increase from years past. Most of them were related to bullying.

“The second leading cause of death in South Carolina is suicide for children and young adults ages 10-24” Alex Karydi, program director of the South Carolina Youth Suicide Prevention Initiative, said.

With the new First Lady's interest in combatting the issue, Karydi said the more interest, the better.

“The more interest we get in it, it’s wonderful," Karydi said. "It brings attention to really complicated issues that need to be shared and discussed."

Signs to look out for in suicidal thoughts would be a change in grades, sleeping too little or too much, use of drugs, and talking about wanting to die.

Officials encourage anyone with these thoughts to call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.

