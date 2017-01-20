FIRST ALERT: 2 confirmed tornadoes in Midlands Saturday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: 2 confirmed tornadoes in Midlands Saturday

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
A track of the tornadoes from Saturday, Oct. 21. (Source: National Weather Service) A track of the tornadoes from Saturday, Oct. 21. (Source: National Weather Service)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Warnings for potential severe weather Sunday were canceled before they expired. 

A tornado watch that included Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon counties was canceled Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center had considered this watch a "particularly dangerous situation."

Here's what we know: The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed two tornadoes - one an EF-2 tornado damage from Blackville to Cope - touched down on Saturday. The confirmation comes following an NWS survey of the area Sunday and is a preliminary estimate of the damage. 

Here's what's coming up. Monday: Showers are expected as the last of the system clears out. For the rest of the week: Cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Chance of rain on Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

The difference between watches and warnings

  • Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather ALERT.
  • Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.
    • In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Saturday's wave of storms wreaked havoc on parts of the Deep South killing four people in southern Mississippi and 15 people in southern Georgia. In South Carolina, a woman in Barnwell County was transported to the hospital after her mobile home was destroyed during a severe storm. Her condition is unknown at this time. Also in Barnwell County, about 30 people were trapped inside Barnwell State Park due to numerous trees falling. 

