FIRST ALERT: 2 confirmed tornadoes in Midlands Saturday

Electric Crews have worked tirelessly for five days restoring power for thousands in the Pine Belt.

The two people who died in Brooks County during the severe weather that hit Southwest Georgia have been identified.

The death toll in Southwest Georgia after severe weather swept through the area has now risen to 15. (Source: WALB)

Death toll rises to 15, at least 43 injured following SWGA storms

Warnings for potential severe weather Sunday were canceled before they expired.

A tornado watch that included Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon counties was canceled Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center had considered this watch a "particularly dangerous situation."

Tornado Watch for the Midlands has been canceled. — Robb Ellis (@WxRobb) January 22, 2017

Here's what we know: The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed two tornadoes - one an EF-2 tornado damage from Blackville to Cope - touched down on Saturday. The confirmation comes following an NWS survey of the area Sunday and is a preliminary estimate of the damage.

Two tornadoes confirmed in Barnwell, Bamburg, and Orangeburg Counties on January 21st. https://t.co/oxRF2gHeP3 #caewx #scwx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 23, 2017

Here's what's coming up. Monday: Showers are expected as the last of the system clears out. For the rest of the week: Cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Chance of rain on Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

There is a lake wind advisory that will start at 1pm and last until 7pm Monday.Wind gust of 25mph poss. #wis10 pic.twitter.com/bzmurN83e1 — Von Gaskin WIS (@VonGaskin) January 22, 2017

The difference between watches and warnings:

Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather ALERT.

mean severe weather is possible - just be weather ALERT. Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place. In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.

Saturday's wave of storms wreaked havoc on parts of the Deep South killing four people in southern Mississippi and 15 people in southern Georgia. In South Carolina, a woman in Barnwell County was transported to the hospital after her mobile home was destroyed during a severe storm. Her condition is unknown at this time. Also in Barnwell County, about 30 people were trapped inside Barnwell State Park due to numerous trees falling.

