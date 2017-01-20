FIRST ALERT: 2 confirmed tornadoes in Midlands Saturday - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

FIRST ALERT: 2 confirmed tornadoes in Midlands Saturday

By Von Gaskin, Meteorologist
Connect
A track of the tornadoes from Saturday, Oct. 21. (Source: National Weather Service) A track of the tornadoes from Saturday, Oct. 21. (Source: National Weather Service)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Warnings for potential severe weather Sunday were canceled before they expired. 

A tornado watch that included Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Clarendon counties was canceled Sunday evening. The Storm Prediction Center had considered this watch a "particularly dangerous situation."

Download the free WIS First Alert weather app for your smartphone.

Are you seeing any storm damage in your area? Tweet your pictures to our @WIS10 twitter or send them to our WIS Facebook page

MORE: Click here to view a slideshow of severe weather-related damage from the weekend. 

Here's what we know: The National Weather Service in Columbia confirmed two tornadoes - one an EF-2 tornado damage from Blackville to Cope - touched down on Saturday. The confirmation comes following an NWS survey of the area Sunday and is a preliminary estimate of the damage. 

Here's what's coming up. Monday: Showers are expected as the last of the system clears out. For the rest of the week: Cooler with highs in the 50s and 60s. Chance of rain on Thursday. Otherwise, partly cloudy.

The difference between watches and warnings

  • Watches mean severe weather is possible - just be weather ALERT.
  • Warnings mean severe weather is happening and you need to go to a safe place.
    • In a tornado warning, it's a small room, lowest floor, near the center, and away from windows.

Saturday's wave of storms wreaked havoc on parts of the Deep South killing four people in southern Mississippi and 15 people in southern Georgia. In South Carolina, a woman in Barnwell County was transported to the hospital after her mobile home was destroyed during a severe storm. Her condition is unknown at this time. Also in Barnwell County, about 30 people were trapped inside Barnwell State Park due to numerous trees falling. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Breaking

    Affidavit: Hudson teacher had sex with 4 students, 2 at same time

    Affidavit: Hudson teacher had sex with 4 students, 2 at same time

    Monday, April 24 2017 12:12 PM EDT2017-04-24 16:12:03 GMT

    The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.

    More >>

    The Hudson kindergarten teacher admitted to having sex with four students, two at the same time and two others on multiple occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.

    More >>

  • Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

    Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:57:36 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:57 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:57:36 GMT

    Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

    More >>

    Two Arkansas inmates who say they're in poor health after decades on death row argue that their medical conditions could lead to extreme pain during lethal injections.

    More >>

  • Rare biracial twin girls turn 1

    Rare biracial twin girls turn 1

    Monday, April 24 2017 8:01 PM EDT2017-04-25 00:01:46 GMT
    Tuesday, April 25 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-04-25 04:29:02 GMT
    The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as the parents put photos of the babies on social media. (Source: Elite Photography/Mary-Kathryn)The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as the parents put photos of the babies on social media. (Source: Elite Photography/Mary-Kathryn)

    The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media. 

    More >>

    The birth of the twins drew a lot of attention as mother Whitney Meyer and father Tomas Dean put photos of the babies on social media. 

    More >>
Powered by Frankly