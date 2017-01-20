How to customize your WIS First Alert Weather App alert settings

The free WIS First Alert Weather will do everything from tell you what conditions you can expect for the next couple of hours to alert you to impending dangerous weather.

Our First Alert Weather Team meteorologists are constantly monitoring the weather and sharing their thoughts with you through video segments, written forecasts, graphics and social media. The weather app allows our local team to send you alerts connecting you to short videos. Those videos cover everything from severe weather to other weather related stories.

We understand some of you may not want to receive all of the audible alerts we send during all hours of the day.

The app is fully-customizable.

Here are some ways to make sure your experience suits your personal needs:

ADJUST THE TYPES OF ALERTS YOU RECEIVE

From the home page of the app, tap the menu at the top left of the screen.

From there, scroll to the bottom and choose "settings."

That menu will allow you to toggle on and off several types of alerts.

"Severe Weather Alerts" will let you know when a watch or warning is in effect for your area. The rate at which these alerts reach your device vary.

"Lightning Alerts" will let you know when lightning has been detected in your area. The rate at which these alerts reach your device vary.

"Precipitation Alerts" will let you know when precipitation has been detected in your area. The rate at which these alerts reach your device vary.

"WIS 10 Alerts" are messages from the weather team about upcoming or current weather events and other weather stories. You should expect at least one of those per day.

If you tap "Alert Sounds," you'll be able turn turn all alert sounds off or choose which type of sound accompanies a specific alert.

Thank you for choosing the WIS First Alert Weather App and trusting our team. We look forward to continuing to serve your weather needs.

