1 killed after stolen vehicle strikes him during attempted getaway

An 18-year-old man has been identified as the person who was struck and killed Thursday, and Columbia Police said he was one of three suspects who attempted to flee a stolen vehicle prior to his death.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the person as Djon McDaniel, 18, of Columbia, as the pedestrian was hit and killed Thursday at Courtridge Street in Columbia. McDaniel was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital where he later died of complications of blunt force trauma.

McDaniel was one of three people accused of being inside a stolen vehicle prior to the incident, CPD says.

A CPD officer on patrol saw the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the 500 block of Lakeside Drive. The officer followed the suspects through several neighborhoods while in contact with 911, and briefly lost sight of the vehicle.

When the officer located the vehicle, he followed the suspects as they turned on to the 4000 block of Courtridge Street. Dispatchers confirmed that the vehicle was reported stolen from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction.

Before the officer could initiate a traffic stop, the suspects made an evasive turn, and the vehicle accelerated toward the dead end of Courtridge Street. During that time, all three occupants were seen by the officer exiting from the same moving vehicle.

McDaniel was hit by that stolen vehicle before it landed in the wood line. The officer called for EMS to arrive on the scene.

Two other suspects, Teron Weston and Antwan Allen were both arrested a time later on Woodridge Drive. Both are being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.