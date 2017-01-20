Man arrested on kidnapping charge during Operation Clean Slate - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Man arrested on kidnapping charge during Operation Clean Slate

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Antonio Simons. (Source: Columbia Police Department) Antonio Simons. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

The Columbia Police Department announced that they arrested a man wanted on kidnapping and other charges during Operation Clean Slate Friday. 

Antonio Simons was arrested on Friday on kidnapping and assault charges. Simons was accused of kidnapping a woman from a gas station and forcing her into a car in September 2016. The victim is OK, according to police. 

Operation Clean Slate is a program established to expunge outstanding warrants. 

The program continues until 5 p.m. Friday. 

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly