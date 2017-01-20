Man arrested on kidnapping charge during Operation Clean Slate

The Columbia Police Department announced that they arrested a man wanted on kidnapping and other charges during Operation Clean Slate Friday.

Antonio Simons was arrested on Friday on kidnapping and assault charges. Simons was accused of kidnapping a woman from a gas station and forcing her into a car in September 2016. The victim is OK, according to police.

Operation Clean Slate is a program established to expunge outstanding warrants.

The program continues until 5 p.m. Friday.

Cont'd: Operation Clean Slate continues until 5 p.m. at Greater St. Luke's Community Center on Farrow Rd. pic.twitter.com/W36DtvlzfN — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 20, 2017

