Police: women used pepper spray on Target employee while shoplifting

Columbia Police say two shoplifters used pepper spray on a Target employee and now they need help identifying them.

Police say two women stole various merchandise from the Target on Garners Ferry Road Thursday afternoon at about 4:30. Police say they also assaulted the store's loss prevention officer with pepper spray. The victim was not seriously injured.

A photo of the women taken from the store surveillance system is attached to this story. They are wanted for theft and assault.

If you recognize the women or know anything about the incident, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

