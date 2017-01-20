CPD searching for men wanted for carjacking

Columbia Police officers are looking for two men wanted in a carjacking, and the vehicle they stole.

Police say the vehicle was stolen at gunpoint at 5000 Thurmond Mall just before 4:30 p.m. on January 17. The victim told investigators the men pointed a gun at him and demanded his car and wallet.

The victim was not injured.

The stolen vehicle is described as a gold, 4-door, 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with patriotic stickers on the rear window and bumper. The front license plate says "Heritage Mercury" and the rear plate number is FUB966 registered in South Carolina. A photo of a car similar to the one stolen is attached to this story.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

