Columbia Police need help identifying robbery suspect

Columbia Police released surveillance photos of a man wanted for an armed robbery Thursday night.

Police say the man robbed the Family Dollar store at 6216 North Main Street at an unspecified time.

The man is described as having "big eyes," possibly in his early 20's, about 5 feet 6 inches and 135 pounds. Photos are attached to this story.

If you recognize the man or have any information about the robbery, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.