My Take: Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

It seems like an eternity since early November when Trump won the election. Since then, a lot has happened. We’ve seen election protests in several states, the investigation into Russia’s alleged hacking of the Clinton campaign and the beginning of the dismantling of the Affordable Care Act. And just this week, a number of high profile Democratic leaders have said they will be sitting out the inauguration.

Right now, we are a nation more divided than at any time in recent memory. It is every American’s right to express his or her opinion. However, let’s hope that over the course of this administration, we can find a common ground for the good of the nation. The fact is, this Friday starts a new era with a Republican controlled Congress and White House. The legislation passed will please some and displease others. But this is government and democracy in action.

There’s no doubt Donald Trump has some tremendous challenges in front of him as he attempts to unite this country. Along the way, that means keeping his campaign promises of economic growth. Plus, building bridges with those who didn’t support his candidacy. And understand that responding to legitimate criticism is part of the job. Mr Trump, after all, is not the president of half the population. He is President of the United States of America.”

Perhaps we should all take a cue from our former commander in chief. Throughout the entire transition, Barack Obama has maintained a conciliatory and accommodating tone toward the incoming administration. He has honestly reflected on the frustrations of Clinton voters and the desire for change felt by Trump voters. Like President Bush did before him, President Obama has worked to make the transition of power gracious.

Remember, we are all Americans and this is still the greatest country on earth.

That’s my take, what’s yours?

