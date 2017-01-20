LIVE NOW: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

My Take: Donald Trump is the 45th President of the United States

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, waves as they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, ahead of Friday's inauguration. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President-elect Donald Trump is set to become the 45th President of the United States at 12 p.m. However, inauguration festivities begin at the start of the day and end near the 4 p.m. hour.

About 900,000 people are expected to brave the inclement weather on the National Mall in Washington, DC. Things get underway with musical performances at 9:30 a.m. Trump will be sworn in at noon, followed by his inaugural speech. Vice President-Elect Mike Pence will be sworn in first by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, after which the Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing.

When Chief Justice John Roberts administers the oath of office, Trump will put his hand on two Bibles; the Lincoln Bible, which President Barack Obama used, and a Bible given to the president-elect by his mother in 1955.

