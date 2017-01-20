Some optimistic for Trump administration, some not on Inauguration Day

Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.More >>
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The 4-year-old has a broken jaw and will need surgery, but she is expected to be OK, her mother says.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
The mother of one of the employees says her daughter was being bullied by the other woman, and management didn’t help.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
March and April are generally the time that rattlesnakes emerge from hibernation and residents at this south Texas town spotted a huge one.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
French voters have begun casting ballots for the presidential election in a tense first-round poll that's seen as a test for the spread of populism around the world.More >>
A collision in Orangeburg County claimed the life of one driver.More >>
A collision in Orangeburg County claimed the life of one driver.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "nobody has a sense of humor anymore.".More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Authorities with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources have released new information concerning a fatal boat crash on Lake Murray that killed two men Friday.More >>
Dozens stood in solidarity with rallies happening around the country in the March for Science at the State House on Saturday.More >>
Dozens stood in solidarity with rallies happening around the country in the March for Science at the State House on Saturday.More >>
A cold front moves into the state on Sunday. This will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms with a few strong too severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail.More >>
A cold front moves into the state on Sunday. This will be the focus for showers and thunderstorms with a few strong too severe with heavy rain, damaging winds and small hail.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>
The mother allegedly convinced the public and her son himself that the 10-year-old was terminally ill in a ploy to get money.More >>