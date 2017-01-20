Some optimistic for Trump administration, some not on Inauguration Day

Friday, Donald Trump becomes the 45th President of the United States. This historic moment for the country comes with mixed reactions from people in the Midlands.

“I’m not afraid at all because I believe that Donald Trump is going to do his best," Maurice Klegg says.



Klegg, who lives in Columbia, says he’s excited about Trump becoming President.

“I believe it’s going to bring a lot of money to the country, a lot of revenue and a lot of jobs.”

Bringing and keeping more jobs in the U.S. was one of Trump’s key campaign promises.

“We let our companies go and our companies let our people go it’s very unfair to our country,” the President-elect told a crowd of supporters back in October.

Also in Trump’s plan, repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act. While the Trump administration has not released details explaining what Obamacare will be replaced with, Kristi Mullen says she is looking forward to him ditching the plan.

“It greatly affected my 24-year-old daughter,” Mullen says.



“Not being able to get insurance because she couldn’t afford it and she was not eligible for Medicaid,” says Mullen.



Meanwhile, others are worried Trump won’t be able to deliver on the promises he made to voters.



“I don’t support Trump at all,” Tyrell Westbury says. Westbury is a student at Benedict College and was a supporter of Hillary Clinton.



“I know he told people about getting coal mines back and stuff like that and it’s not going to happen,” Westbury continued. “He sold a whole lot of people dreams and went to the underbellies of the country to get his support and told a whole lot of people what they wanted to hear.”



As we watch to see how the 45th president leads and whether he’s able to unify the country, one thing people agree on regarding the next four years, is that they want what’s best for our country.



Father Michael Planitis says, “we always hope that good will flourish. Whatever good could be offered and encouraged will indeed take place.”



Donald Trump officially becomes the 45th President of the United States Friday at noon. He’ll be sworn in by Chief Justice Roberts on Abraham

Lincoln’s Bible and a Bible given to him by his late mother.

