Key witness in Tucker Hipps case refuses to give statement under oath

GREENVILLE, SC (WYFF) -- A key witness in the death of a Clemson student apparently won't cooperate.

Tucker Hipps, a Clemson University sophomore political science major from Piedmont, was found dead Sept. 22, 2014, after he fell from the Highway 93 bridge.

Hipps had been on an early morning run with Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity brothers and pledges. His death followed an altercation about his not having purchased breakfast for the group, according to lawsuits filed by his parents.

The prosecution filed an updated lawsuit in August 2015 that included statements from a new witness. According to court documents, Edwin Griffin, 73, told police he saw three fraternity brothers force Hipps to walk along the railing of the bridge.

"We certainly agree that he is an important witness to this case,” Hipps’ family attorney Jennifer Burnett said.

But so far, Griffin is a no-show.

Court documents show the defense has been trying since April to get a deposition from Griffin. He initially claimed he was unable to appear for a deposition because of medical issues. Attorneys scheduled another deposition in December.

“He didn’t show up,” Burnett said. “That’s in the record as well."

The defense filed a motion asking that Griffin show cause or explain why he didn’t comply with the subpoena. He was to appear Thursday. Neither side seemed surprised that Griffin didn’t show up.

“I'm going to extend to Mr. Griffin 20 days from today's date to make himself available for a deposition,” Judge Robin Stillwell said. “If he doesn't, a bench warrant will be issued for his arrest and hearing for him to show cause why did not comply.”

Stillwell acknowledged that Griffin may have physical limitations.

“But I’m more than happy to make any reasonable accommodations,” the judge said.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said it thoroughly interviewed Griffin in 2015 and that his statement didn’t warrant any criminal investigation.

