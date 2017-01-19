SCDOT looks to improve deadly rural roads

Outside Lewis Shealy's Lexington County restaurant, traffic on Highway 302 is almost constantly humming.

"302 and 6 run together for a two-mile stretch right through here. Pulling out of this stop sign, every week there's at least a small accident or a close call. Every month or so there's a bad accident,” he said.

Shealy said it's often dangerous to the point he worries about friends and family members who travel the stretch of road.

"You would not believe the risk. They'll pass on double yellow lines, and you almost have to hit the brake to keep from hitting them head on, especially around all these big trucks,” Shealy, the owner of Shealy’s PDQ, said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation wants to change that road – and others. It's just one of the dangerous stretches of rural roadway the department has identified in a brand new plan.

"Over a five-year period, we've had so many fatalities on our roads that we could fill up the Carolina baseball stadium,” SC Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said. “US-25 from just south of Greenwood all the way down close to the North Augusta area is one of the roads that we've identified as one of the worst of the worst when it comes to fatalities and serious injury crashes happening. I-26 leading into Charleston. South Carolina Route 215 that cuts through Fairfield County."

Hall is hoping to improve the problem roads with projects that'll help drivers stay on the road or help drivers drifting off the road to get back on it – rumble strips, wider shoulders, guardrails, and more.

"But it's not a one-size-fits-all approach,” she said. “It would be a tailored solution for each individual road."

But Hall said she'll need $50 million a year to do it.

Back in Lexington County, Shealy said it's a worthy expense, even if it means a gas tax hike to do it.

"Definitely, they need to do something,” he said.

According to the SCDOT, South Carolina is 53 percent above the national average in terms of traffic fatalities. 58 percent of the state's traffic fatalities occur on rural roads. And nearly 30 percent of the fatal or serious crashes on rural roads are happening on just about five percent of those rural roads.



Another important distinction, when SCDOT talks about “rural” roads, it's not talking about small roads out in the middle of nowhere. Instead, it's talking about roads that are simply not in a city. So the group of rural roads the DOT is looking at includes long stretches of interstate and major highways that connect communities.

Secretary Hall said fixing those rural roads is priority number one right now.

