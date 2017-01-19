Gamecocks roll Rebels, set eyes on Miss State

South Carolina’s Top-5 clash with No. 4 Mississippi State is finally next up. But first, the No. 5 Gamecocks had to take care of another Magnolia State conference foe Thursday to officially set the stage.

USC raised the stakes with a 65-46 win over the lowly Rebels and remained perfect in league play (16-1, 6-0) alongside the Bulldogs.

In a game that could determine whether South Carolina will successfully defend its SEC championship for a fourth season, the Gamecocks are gunning for their fourth Top 10 victory.

A win Monday would also mark the 30th straight home conference win at Colonial Life Arena.

But as USC head coach Dawn Staley reiterated after practice Wednesday, her team has never been one to overlook an opponent.

The Rebels can attest with a tough effort early but fading in their ninth straight loss to the Garnet and Black.

Back at mostly full strength with the return of A’ja Wilson from an ankle injury, the Gamecocks slowly wore Ole Miss down and began turning attention to Monday’s showdown. Wilson played just 15 minutes and contributed six points and four rebounds in the limited action.

More importantly, she was able to work back into the flow and build some reassurance on her legs before she will be really depended on against Mississippi State.

Senior Alaina Coates notched her SEC-leading 12th double-double with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Ole Miss head coach Matt Insell’s first year in Oxford was Coates’ freshman season. He’s watched her grow into a lethal All-American weapon and is more than happy to no longer see her on scouting reports.

“That’s four years of just misery of having to prepare to play her,” Insell said. “I think they got a lot of great players on team but I don’t think Alaina Coates get the attention nationally that she deserves.”

The Gamecocks jumped out to a 20-11 first quarter lead. The Rebels had no answer offensively as USC mounted a 13-3 run over the final six minutes of the half.

The 15-point cushion at the break was enough space for South Carolina to impose their will down the stretch.

“We knew they were going to hang around a little bit,” Staley said. “No one is going to lie down and die on us. Obviously, every time we play, it’s a big game for everybody. You can’t beat them in one quarter.”

Kaela Davis scored her most points in four games with 15 in a starting guard role.

South Carolina got scoring from nine different players – something Staley hopes will carry over to Monday when all hands will be on deck in front of a primetime nationally televised audience.

“I mentioned it after the game today that it’s a big game,” Staley said. “If we want to defend our regular season championship and control our own destiny, then they’re the team to do it,” Staley said. "We have to impose our will and get a lot of people out in Colonial Life Arena."

The importance of Monday's first place affair isn't lost on Coates either.

"We know what's on the line...this will probably be the game that decides it all."

South Carolina hosts Mississippi State (20-0, 6-0) in a battle of first-place teams Monday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN2. The Gamecocks swept the Bulldogs last season, including a 66-52 win in the SEC Tournament Championship.

Copyright 2017 The Big Spur.