Rumored threat made toward White Knoll High 'not credible,' officials say

School officials released a statement late Thursday on a rumored threat made against White Knoll High School.

Mary Beth Hill, Lexington County School District One's chief communications officer, released a statement about the threat, investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, saying it was "not a credible threat." The statement says:

A student reported an anonymous rumor being passed among students that included a threat to White Knoll High School.

Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, administrators immediately informed the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department of the incident through the School Resource Officer.

After identifying and interviewing the individual who made the threat, the Sheriff's Department determined that he was not a credible threat.

The district takes any rumor like this very seriously and investigates each rumor carefully and thoroughly.

The district also encourages students to immediately report any rumors they hear to a school administrator or School Resource Officer and has a Tip Line (803-821-1232) where students, parents, and others can anonymously report concerns.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff are our highest priority.