Everyone has opinion as Trump inauguration draws nearer

President-elect Donald Trump holds Vice-President-elect Mike Pence's hand as he gives his acceptance speech during his election night rally, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/John Locher)

With just hours to go before Donald Trump is sworn in as the nation’s 45th president, some people in the Midlands used Thursday to get their views out on the approaching inauguration.

"Our hope is that we can create more compassion and leave this community with a sense of compassion and that's what we'll go into the next four years with," said Chad Henderson, the artistic director of the Trustus Theater in Columbia’s Vista.

The theater was one of the several establishments across the U.S. to join the Ghostlight Project Thursday night. A small crowd came together outside the theater to promote a message of openness and acceptance in the U.S. going forward.

Several who attended say they are concerned about what the onset of the Trump administration will mean for several issues in the country, including healthcare and LGBTQ affairs.

“I have to say I wish Donald Trump the best,” said Elena Martinez-Vidal, who is a director at the theater, “because if he doesn’t succeed in doing something well…like ACA replacement or something…we’re just a mess.”

Others, however, were looking to Friday with a sense of optimism. State senator John Courson highlighted what he would like to hear from Trump in the inaugural address.

"I would hope it would be ‘Reagan’-esque," Courson said.

Courson was a delegate that helped elect former President Ronald Reagan to power in 1980. He says he saw many similarities between that campaign and the Trump campaign of 2016.

“He came as an outside candidate, anti-establishment candidate...and he won the nomination," the state senator said, "neither Reagan nor Trump were expected to be president of the United States."



Courson continued that he also hopes Trump will address military spending and economic development during his time in office. He also said he believes the president-elect will have the ability to work with Democrats going forward.

"He's a business person and to be successful in business a she has been he has to have the communicative and people skills to negotiate and work with people to get things done," Courson said.

