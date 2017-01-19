Longtime Riverbanks Zoo director retires

She set the internet on fire this weekend and today we caught up with Jackson native Faith Thigpen as she was being professionally photographed in her blinged out prom jumpsuit.More >>
An Oahu elementary school employee is on leave accused of sending lewd text messages to a student.More >>
Thousands of people are expected to attend March for Science events around the world to promote the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including U.S. government budget cuts.More >>
Police are looking for a man in connection with a shooting incident at Dutch Square Mall early Saturday evening.More >>
Authorities have released the identities of two men who died as the result of a late night boat crash on Lake Murray on Friday.More >>
An Afghan official says more than 100 army personnel have been killed or wounded after gunmen wearing army uniforms stormed a military compound in Balkh province.More >>
Republican leaders in Congress remain dubious that a health care bill can emerge from the House next week after lawmakers return from their spring break.More >>
President Donald Trump says businesses and individuals will receive a "massive tax cut" under a tax reform package he plans to unveil next week.More >>
More than 1,300 women hit the pavement in Columbia Saturday morning to raise awareness for the number one killer of women -- heart disease in the 16th annual Lexington Medical Center Heart and Sole 5-Miler.More >>
Dozens stood in solidarity with rallies happening around the country in the March for Science at the State House on Saturday.More >>
