Orangeburg Co. Sheriff: room 'plastered' with child porn led to man's arrest

SPRINGFIELD, SC (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man was arrested after a 12x12 foot room at his home was found "plastered" in child pornography, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

John Chavis, 60, of Springfield, was charged with one count each of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and second-degree and third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. On Jan. 1, a tipster notified the sheriff's department of a "substantial quantity" of child pornography found in Chavis's home.

The discovery was made by one of Chavis's relatives when he was told the suspect was hospitalized with illegal drugs in his system. The witness went to Chavis's home to get the drugs and found the room.

“This has been a case that went from bad to worse very quickly,” Ravenell said. “The more we looked into this case, the worse it got.”

The photographs are believed to have been taken between 2000 and 2003 when the victims were toddlers, the sheriff says. The incident report also states that children's underwear and dolls were also in the room.

“When we were able to obtain search warrants for this property, we located a locked room that contained indescribable materials,” Ravenell said. “This was a 12x12 foot room, locked and sealed, that had child pornography plastered around the walls.”

Ravenell said investigators have only spent one day on Chavis's property and have recovered “a massive amount of evidence related to this case.”

“Boxes and boxes of material have been seized as evidence,” Ravenell said. “We’re going to be out there for some time yet.”

During the hearing, lead investigator Lakesha Gillard told the court that Chavis admitted to taking the photos but denied making any contact with the children.

During his first court appearance, Chavis was denied bond and remains in jail. A woman addressing the court as the children’s mother said the victims feel Chavis betrayed their trust.

"In denying bond, Orangeburg County Chief Magistrate Derrick Dash stated he would defer not only his personal feelings for the case but also bond to a circuit court judge," Ravenell said.

Chavis faces up to 15 years alone for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The sexual exploitation charges carry up to 10 years each.

"This investigation is ongoing," Ravenell said. "If there are more charges, we will certainly obtain warrants for them."

