SCAACC chairman heads to D.C. for Trump inauguration

The SCAACC is co-hosting an Entrepreneurship Ball from 4:00 PM to 7:30 PM, Thursday, as inauguration celebrations continue in Washington D.C. Chairman Stephen Gilchrist spoke with WIS by phone from the U.S. Capitol.

The SCAACC is co-hosting with the Michigan Black Chamber, Hotcards, Log Cabin Republicans, National Business League, WEA, Inc., and BFAA, Inc.

Gilchrist told WIS he will attend the inauguration, and met President-elect Donald Trump in September 2015 during primary season – when at the time, the Republican hopeful spent time in South Carolina and with the SCAACC.

As his inauguration nears, Gilchrist said he and many others in the African-American community are urging engagement.

"This is in part why we are here, to witness not only his inauguration but also to send a message that we must be a part of the conversation in his administration about the opportunities that we've had in the African American community," Gilchrist said.

Gilchrist said he attended the inaugurations of President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama.

