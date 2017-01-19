LIVE NOW: President Trump speaks at CIA - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LIVE NOW: President Trump speaks at CIA

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. (Source: CNN) Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States by Supreme Court Justice John Roberts. (Source: CNN)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

LIVE NOW: President Donald Trump is set to speak at the CIA Saturday afternoon. 

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly