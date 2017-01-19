One wounded, search underway for suspect in Columbia shooting

Columbia Police are on the scene of a shooting that wounded one person on North Main Street.

CPD investigators arrived at the 5800 block of North Main Street just after 3 p.m. and found a male victim had been shot in the upper body.

The victim, police said, was alert and conscious when emergency officials arrived at the scene.

As for a suspect, officers are in the area in hopes of gathering further information.

