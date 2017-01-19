DHEC reporting 5 dead from flu complications in the Midlands

The Lexington County Coroner confirmed Thursday that Brett Williams, 16, tested positive for Influenza B just days before he died at Palmetto Health Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

His case is expected to add to the recent spike in flu cases that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is seeing throughout South Carolina.

DHEC says they are seeing widespread flu activity across the state, and it's unknown if we are at the peak of the season or if it could worsen.

Hospitals in our area say the flu season is making for a busy month in the emergency room as well. That's not unusual for this time of year with the flu and other viruses and bacterial infections all being treated.

DHEC reports that 403 people have been hospitalized and seven people have died as a result of flu complications this season. Five of those deaths were in the Midlands. This time last year there were 210 hospitalizations and 10 flu-related deaths.

Flu symptoms include fever, cough, muscle aches and a sore throat.

While medical experts say it’s typically known to have the greatest impact on children under 5 and adults older than 60, it can take a toll on anyone. The flu can spread quickly and be fatal.

“What happens is the virus develops into pneumonia which can, in turn, cause a secondary bacterial pneumonia which can, in turn, affect several other organs. Such that the organs essentially begin to fail," Dr. Francisco Albert with Lexington Medical Center said. "One organ becomes involved and several other organs fail because of the inciting virus with the influenza virus."

Dr. Albert said the best safeguard for the community is to get a flu shot right away. You can get a flu shot until April 2017. Dr. Albert also said the only thing he can say for sure is that the flu is unpredictable.

“The one thing we do know about the influenza is that it’s going to happen every year, how it’s going to manifest itself, who is going to become infected and how severely they are going to become infected – we don’t know. That’s why we recommend vaccinations every year at the later part of October, the earlier the better,” said Albert.

