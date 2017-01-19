2 Maryland men arrested in Sumter Co. drug bust, $13K seized

Marvis Jackson (L) and Trumaine Nelson (R) were arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday. (Source: Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office)

Two men were arrested during a traffic stop, and the Sumter County Sheriff's Office says they seized more than $13,000 in addition to drugs.

Marvis Jackson, 26, of Greencastle, MD, and Trumaine Nelson, 26, of Hagerstown, MD, were both arrested and booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center on Wednesday.

The arresting deputy reportedly saw the car on I-95 closely traveling behind a tractor trailer at 70 mph. During the traffic stop, the deputy saw a number of beer bottles on the passenger's side and remnants of marijuana on his pants. The deputy also smelled marijuana coming from the car.

Nelson, who was driving the car, told the deputy he had $5,000 in cash to be used for shopping while visiting family in Florida. Nelson and Jackson also told the deputy they were cousins but each told the deputy different stories about who exactly they were visiting.

Upon searching Nelson's vehicle with the help of a K9 officer, the deputy found a total of $13,614, four pills believed to be Oxycodone, 6 grams of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

Nelson was also on parole from the state of Maryland and his parole officer was notified.

Both men were hit with drug possession and open container charges.

